Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 164.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.35.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $89.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $69.18. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

