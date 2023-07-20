Simplicity Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 150.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $423,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 43.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,956,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,231,000 after buying an additional 56,780 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $870,116.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,199.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,649,767. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

NYSE:AFL opened at $71.33 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

