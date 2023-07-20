Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 81.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $784,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,338,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,409 shares in the company, valued at $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $201.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.25.

Shares of TT stock opened at $195.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $131.77 and a 52-week high of $199.83. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.65 and its 200 day moving average is $180.68.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

