Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 2,422 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 127,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 24.3% during the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 40,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,810 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $40.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.17 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 36.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 3,539 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $121,847.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,241.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,706 shares of company stock worth $1,920,109. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.