Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 4,209 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 78.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $757,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.61 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.17.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.