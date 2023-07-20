Simplicity Solutions LLC Buys 952 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $388.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.11. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

