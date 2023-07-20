Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 204.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $46.20 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $73,671.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $255,050. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

