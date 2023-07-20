Simplicity Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 131.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in National Grid by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Grid by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after acquiring an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in National Grid by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,909,000 after acquiring an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in National Grid by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 992,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,887,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($16.34) to GBX 1,280 ($16.74) in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($15.04) to GBX 1,275 ($16.67) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,176.25.

NGG opened at $68.29 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

