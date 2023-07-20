Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 162.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Mizuho lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

