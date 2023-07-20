Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $707,000 Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Shares of CMS opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

