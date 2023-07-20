Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $575,499,000. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at about $109,120,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,242,000 after purchasing an additional 612,114 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $231,971,000 after purchasing an additional 524,040 shares during the period. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,776,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,816,000 after purchasing an additional 493,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $109.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ryanair from $115.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

