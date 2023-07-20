Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $737,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,877,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,398,000 after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $300,998,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,439,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,335,000 after buying an additional 471,816 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 45.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. UBS Group began coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.81.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

