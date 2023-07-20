Simplicity Solutions LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after buying an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,216,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $626,707,000 after acquiring an additional 147,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,663,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,706,000 after acquiring an additional 165,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 14,459,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,649.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $53,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

