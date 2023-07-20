Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $671,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $221.94 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.43.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $394.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.84 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 9.45%. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

