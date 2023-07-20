Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $702,000 in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,445 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.90.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.61.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.