Simplicity Solutions LLC Invests $725,000 in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 95,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 84.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,906,000 after buying an additional 5,625,213 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $69,287,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 33.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 586,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Borr Drilling by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after buying an additional 133,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $7,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

BORR opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Borr Drilling Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 3.22.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 46.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

