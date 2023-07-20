Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $705,000 Investment in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 470,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 16,373,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 292.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its stake in Amarin by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Amarin by 0.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after acquiring an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Amarin by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,165,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,371 shares in the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $1.08 on Thursday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $85.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

