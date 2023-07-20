Simplicity Solutions LLC Makes New $749,000 Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCCO. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $35,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,137.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,840 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.39. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

