Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,543 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Workday by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $231.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.93, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.25. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $234.80.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.52.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

