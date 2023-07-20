Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 1,601 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $813,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 182,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,549,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $149.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $153.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.45.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.