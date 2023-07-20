Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 2,566 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Copart by 235.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 653.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $92.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.69. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 1.21. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total value of $58,786,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,773,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 660,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $58,786,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,773,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,995,216.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,233,100 shares of company stock worth $109,373,409. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

