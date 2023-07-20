Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases 618 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 159.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $765.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.62 and a 52 week high of $811.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $720.50 and a 200-day moving average of $671.80.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $705.50.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.