Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

