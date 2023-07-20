Simplicity Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 31,057 BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in BankUnited by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

BankUnited Stock Performance

BankUnited stock opened at $26.21 on Thursday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.20.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $456.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

