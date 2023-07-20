Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $17,179,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Biogen by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,738,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $276.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.66. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.65 and a 52 week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Bank of America upped their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.19.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

