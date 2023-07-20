Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,030,000 after purchasing an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,181.3% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE KEYS opened at $172.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.28. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.63 and a 1-year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 420 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.45 per share, for a total transaction of $66,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,988.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Articles

