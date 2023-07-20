Simplicity Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 166.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,168,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,211,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,071,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,113,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,823,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,875,000 after purchasing an additional 399,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,370,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,607,000 after acquiring an additional 125,767 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $79.34.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2368 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

