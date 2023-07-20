Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $672,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $80.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

