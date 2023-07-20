Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 56,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

