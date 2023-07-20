Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on REYN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.04.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.36 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $134,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

