Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEU. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 495,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 218,168 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $447.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

