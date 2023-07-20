Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Airlines by 29.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines Stock Up 0.0 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.44.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.