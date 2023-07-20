Slow Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.53.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.90 and its 200-day moving average is $106.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total value of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

