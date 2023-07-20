SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,024 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SM opened at $34.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $48.55.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on SM Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

