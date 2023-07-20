Source Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,053,000 after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.89.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $195.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. Apple’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

