Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Splunk by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Splunk by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 60,200 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Splunk by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 15,280 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

SPLK stock opened at $108.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.51. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

