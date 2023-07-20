State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 11,039 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,039 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% in the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $17,654,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $15,673,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

NOG opened at $35.88 on Thursday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The company had revenue of $582.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.79%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

