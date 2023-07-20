State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 4,609 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Progyny were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Progyny by 3,119.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Progyny Stock Performance

Progyny stock opened at $40.22 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 38,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $1,494,865.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 70,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,943.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,456.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 509,054 shares of company stock valued at $19,008,115. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

