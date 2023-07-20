State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,306 Shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,866,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,469,000 after purchasing an additional 683,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $36.76 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $59.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares in the company, valued at $5,835,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,282 shares of company stock worth $1,810,337. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

