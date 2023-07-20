State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires Shares of 49,903 Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WERN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN opened at $44.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.84 and a 52-week high of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $832.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

