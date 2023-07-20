State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Plexus were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Plexus Stock Down 1.6 %

PLXS opened at $101.33 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.08 and a twelve month high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $394,266.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.