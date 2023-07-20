State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,057,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,881,000 after acquiring an additional 212,519 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after acquiring an additional 324,238 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,195,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,073,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,230,682.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,682.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 398,488 shares of company stock valued at $12,018,251. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 0.2 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.26.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.