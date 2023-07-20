State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 14,977 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 382.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,940,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after buying an additional 7,087,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after buying an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,347,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after buying an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

LCID stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

