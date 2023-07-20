State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,374 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $72.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.37 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

