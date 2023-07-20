State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,449 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 461.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the fourth quarter valued at $8,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lindsay by 1,276.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 49,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNN. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $166.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Lindsay Stock Down 1.6 %

LNN opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $183.08.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.34 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Articles

