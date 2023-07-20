State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 717 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $3,824,000. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $304.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.82%. Boston Beer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.