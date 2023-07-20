State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $54.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average of $50.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $209.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $81,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $76,452.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,072.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $555,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Profile

(Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

