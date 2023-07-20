State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PAG opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.13. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.49 and a twelve month high of $180.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Stephens cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $290,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,508.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Free Report)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.