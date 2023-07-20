State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,686 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRVA opened at $27.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.31. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.64 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 247.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $30,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,415,261 shares of company stock valued at $552,969,879 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upped their price objective on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

