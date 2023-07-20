State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,411 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Avient were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,981,000 after buying an additional 212,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after buying an additional 142,503 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avient by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,938,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,060,000 after purchasing an additional 147,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avient by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after purchasing an additional 27,574 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE:AVNT opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.57. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $49.73.

Avient Increases Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 14.12%.

Avient Company Profile



Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

